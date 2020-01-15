Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Up 14.4% in December

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 200,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. 706,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

