Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $584.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.05991932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

