QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,257,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,032. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

