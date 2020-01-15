Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

QNTO stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

