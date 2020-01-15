QLC Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,710.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 3% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $90,710.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 126.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

