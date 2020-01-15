QChi (QCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143,070.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One QChi token can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, QChi has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $143,070.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,750 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

