Puzo Michael J Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.3% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Chubb by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.29. 1,367,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,459. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

