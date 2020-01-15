Puzo Michael J Buys 360 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,251,986,000 after acquiring an additional 473,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after buying an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.