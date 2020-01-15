Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.27, 507,198 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 428,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRPL. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In other Purple Innovation news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

