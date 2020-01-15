Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wedbush

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.36.

PRPL traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.33. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.05.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

