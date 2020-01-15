Pundi X (NPXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $35.37 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,938,799,745 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

