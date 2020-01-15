Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

