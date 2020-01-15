ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Stake Increased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,580 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 accounts for about 1.2% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $34,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $29,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 58.5% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $164,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $623,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $78.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1513 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.