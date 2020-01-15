ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Shares Up 0%

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $88.35, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.69% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

