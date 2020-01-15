Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

