Privatix (PRIX) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. Privatix has a total market cap of $266,536.00 and approximately $2,446.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 117.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.90 or 0.04548680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00189952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00131714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

