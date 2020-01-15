Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 620.0% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $53,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

