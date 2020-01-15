Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 150 ($1.97).

PHP opened at GBX 157.20 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.49. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.40 ($2.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is -0.71%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

