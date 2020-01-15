Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

