Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.67.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of $560.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$375.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

