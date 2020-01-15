Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 461.25 ($6.07).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LON:PLP traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 520 ($6.84). 355,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. Polypipe Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356 ($4.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 554.50 ($7.29). The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

