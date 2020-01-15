PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.55. 2,870,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.13. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.