PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 5.09. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PLx Pharma by 29.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

