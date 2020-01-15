Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

PLUG stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

