Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.77.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

