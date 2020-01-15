Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

PAA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 44,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,156. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

