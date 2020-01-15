Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.36

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $4.35. Pixelworks shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 125,850 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $152.52 million, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 142,249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.