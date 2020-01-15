PIVX Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $379,477.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007082 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005821 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, Crex24, Cryptopia, YoBit, Binance, Coinbe, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, BiteBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.