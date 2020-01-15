Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

Shares of PXD opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

