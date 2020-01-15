Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MHI stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

