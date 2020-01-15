Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.67

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and traded as low as $31.50. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

