Pinkcoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $548,372.00 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000672 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,907,041 coins and its circulating supply is 414,646,605 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.