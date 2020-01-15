Pi Financial Analysts Give Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) a C$2.30 Price Target

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) has been given a C$2.30 price objective by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.62% from the company’s current price.

AMX remained flat at $C$1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,067. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

