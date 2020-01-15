Pi Financial Analysts Give Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) a C$2.30 Price Target

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) has been given a C$2.30 price objective by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.62% from the company’s current price.
AMX remained flat at $C$1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,067. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
