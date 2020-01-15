Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.20), approximately 43,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 88,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.50 ($4.19).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.78.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

