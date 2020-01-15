Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.81. 1,392,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.