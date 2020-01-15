Philip D. Gregory Sells 600 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BLUE traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, hitting $92.08. 1,079,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,766. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.
BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.56.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.
