Phantomx Market Cap Achieves $3,416.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, STEX and Crex24. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $3,416.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.01351678 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035554 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

