PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

