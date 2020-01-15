Pflug Koory LLC Sells 120 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.94. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

