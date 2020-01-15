Pflug Koory LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.