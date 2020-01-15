Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

