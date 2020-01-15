Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Downgraded to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Petrofac stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

