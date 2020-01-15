Perrigo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,946% compared to the average daily volume of 110 call options.
PRGO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. 45,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.46. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $57.50.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Perrigo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,572,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $22,211,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,374,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 72.1% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 905,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 379,381 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
