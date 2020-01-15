Perrigo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,946% compared to the average daily volume of 110 call options.

PRGO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. 45,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.46. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $57.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Perrigo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,572,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $22,211,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,374,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 72.1% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 905,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 379,381 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

