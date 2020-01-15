Perlin (PERL) Price Tops $0.0220

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Perlin has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $958,374.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Perlin token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

