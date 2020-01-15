Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PERI has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $228.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

