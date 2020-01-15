Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.
PERI has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $228.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
