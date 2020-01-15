Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Perceptron has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Perceptron had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perceptron will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

