Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $1,126,737. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

