People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,675.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,607,000 after buying an additional 466,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,936,000 after buying an additional 372,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after buying an additional 1,515,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after buying an additional 575,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.