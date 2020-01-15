PegNet Market Cap Achieves $3.00 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $44,214.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 108.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.04574353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00191706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00131771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,046,850,822 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

