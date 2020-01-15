Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 8,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.